An early look at some of Houston’s incoming freshmen for 2020

College football programs send scouts all over the country to recruit the best talents coming out of high school to compete at the highest levels of Division-I college football and Houston is no exception.

The Cougars’ 2020 class is headlined by talent on both sides of the ball.

Here are a few of the incoming recruits for Houston:

Sofian Massoud

Freshman quarterback Sofian Massoud played his senior season at Cypress Lakes High School in Katy where he threw for 2,818 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, averaging 281.8 yards per game.

Massoud previously played for Cardinal Hayes High School in Bronx, New York, before moving to Texas prior to his senior season.

The 6-foot-2-inch quarterback originally committed to Rutgers in March 2019 before decommitting and committing to Houston in July 2019.

Massoud ranks as the 62nd best athlete on ESPN’s 2020 Top Athlete list.

He will most likely sit behind junior quarterback Clayton Tune for the upcoming college football season.

Chidozie Nwankwo

Incoming defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo played for Foster High School in Richmond where he ranked as the 65th best defensive tackle according to ESPN’s 2020 Top Defensive Tackles’ list.

The 5-foot-11-inch defensive tackle, who also is known for his success on the wrestling mat, chose Houston over Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College and Central Arkansas.

Headlined by senior nose tackle Olivier Charles-Pierre and junior defensive tackle Jamykal Neal, Nwankwo adds depth to the Cougars’ defensive line and will have an opportunity to grow into Houston’s rotation.

Khiyon Wafer

Wide receiver Khiyon Wafer played for Independence High School in Frisco and started 13 games in his senior season. In those games, he accumulated 65 catches for 1,277 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2-inch wide receiver chose Houston over UConn, Illinois, McNeese State and New Mexico State.

Much like Nwankwo, Wafer adds depth to an already deep wide receiver position for Houston, where time and practice with notable receivers in seniors Keith Corbin and Marquez Stevenson should allow him to grow and potentially play a big role for the Cougars beyond 2020.

If the season does kickoff in September, the incoming recruits will look to grow and familiarize themselves with Houston football’s style and culture as they head into the 2020 season.

The Cougars’ roster remains similar to last season’s as a significant number of starters on both sides of the ball will return.

