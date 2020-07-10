Washington State axed from UH schedule after Pac-12’s conference-only decision

After announcements from the Ivy League and the Big Ten that their fall sport schedules will be conference-only, the Pac-12 has joined them in their decision for the term, which directly affects the Houston football schedule for fall 2020.

The Cougars were scheduled to play against Washington State on Sept. 12 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington, but that game is now off the table due to the Pac-12’s decision.

“We are aware of today’s announcement by the Pac-12 Conference to pursue a conference-only schedule this season, which affects our Sept. 12 game at Washington State,” UH athletics director Chris Pezman said in a statement released by the University on Friday evening.

“The University of Houston will continue to work with the American Athletic Conference and its members to focus on the scheduling guidelines for all fall sports in 2020.”

The AAC, along with other conferences like the SEC and Big 12, have yet to announce a decision on whether they too will move to a conference-only schedule.



The ACC, meanwhile, said in a statement Friday it will make a decision sometime in late July after reports said the conference was expected to resort to conference-only competition.

With the United States surpassing 3 million cases on Wednesday, and states such as Texas, Arizona and Florida continuing to see numbers rise, similar decisions like the Pac-12 and Big Ten are expected to be made.

For more of The Cougar’s coronavirus coverage, click here.

[email protected]