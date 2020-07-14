Students able to see course form of delivery for fall semester

This Tuesday, Provost Paula Myrick Short sent out a statement with a description of the class delivery formats and an update on the fall class schedule.

The three types of course delivery that will be offered in the fall includes HyFlex, synchronous online and asynchronous online.

How students can tell which form of delivery their classes have been updated to on their account is how they are listed, Short said. If the class is listed as “face-to-face” it will be a HyFlex course. If a class is listed as online, it could be either synchronous online or asynchronous online.

“The only difference being a synchronous online course will specify a day and meeting time while an asynchronous online class will not,” Short said.

As students are looking at their schedule with the classes they are enrolled in for the fall, some are happy to be able to transition online while others feel like it will affect their time on campus.

“I feel as if I’m missing the college experience,” nutrition sophomore Maryam Baqer said. “Why do some classes get to be HyFlex and not others? We’re all paying so much to just take an online course.”

Students are still able to make changes to their schedule after these updates, according to Short’s statement.

Students who did not enroll for the fall term before July 5 will be able to participate in open enrollment July 20.

“With everyone’s help, we will move forward with the fall semester as safely and effectively as possible considering the pandemic situation that has so severely challenged our city, state, country and the globe,” Short said.

