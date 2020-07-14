Trump administration rescinds policy threatening international students’ visa status

The immigration policy calling for the removal of international students who aren’t taking in-person classes has been rescinded by the Trump administration, according to the Associated Press.

After the policy was initially announced, institutions such as Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed federal lawsuits against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Having been an international student myself, I understand your concerns and anxiety,” President Renu Khator said in a tweet after the policy was announced. “Our international office will reach out to you and work with you.”

Prior to the policy getting rescinded, students at the University started a petition to create a one-credit hour as a resource to keep international students in the U.S.

“Though this policy needs to be overturned at the federal level, UH has the power well within its authority to protect our international students,” the petition said.

