Roundtable: Cougar writers share their favorite memories covering UH athletics

Sports at the University are a big part of the culture. The “Powerhouse” slogan itself directly corresponds with athletics.

The 2019-20 year for sports with the Cougars had many standout performances and us at The Cougar were fortunate enough to cover some of them.

With a new term around the corner, our returning staff reflects on our favorite memories that we got to cover for The Cougar:

Sports editor Andy Yanez

When I think of all that I have been able to cover for The Cougar, a lot of memories come to mind, but the one that stands out was going to Memphis, Tennessee, to cover the men’s basketball team.

The Tigers play at the FedEx Forum, which is also where the Memphis Grizzlies play, so it was awesome getting to visit and be inside an NBA arena. After beating the then sports editor in a best out of three paper, rock, scissors game I even got to sit in the press table close to courtside and got to experience the atmosphere of the game up-close.

Being one of only three Houston-area media members to cover that game in person is a memory that I will be fond of for a long time to come.

Staff writer Jala Mason

Before joining The Cougar, I had little experience with college softball, but after speaking with head coach Kristin Vesely and a couple of her players about their upcoming season, I was eager to follow their journey.

On my first night covering softball, history was made. The first game of the Houston Invitational saw the Cougars slip away with a 4-3 victory.

But during the second game, freshman pitcher Logan Hulon wowed as she threw a historic no-hitter, resulting in a landslide win for Houston.

Hulon became the first freshman in the American Athletic Conference to pitch a no-hitter during her collegiate debut.

The stadium was electric thanks to Houston’s contagious energy and support for one another. This was a thrilling start to the season, and I look forward to covering many more games.

Staff writer James Mueller

As a huge baseball fanatic, I have attended a lot of games and witnessed many amazing plays, but one thing I had never seen live was a triple play.

That all changed on Feb. 25 when I was covering a game between Texas-Rio Grande Valley and Houston.

The Cougars rallied back from a four-run deficit, scoring all runs over the eighth and ninth innings to send the game into extras.

Houston was on the verge of capping off an impressive comeback win with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the 11th when the improbable happened. UTRGV turned a 5-2-5-6-4 triple play to get out of the inning.

Witnessing a triple play in-person was an amazing moment for me and was my favorite memory from covering a game for The Cougar this past year.

Staff writer Armando Yanez

My favorite memory that I covered was the volleyball match against Arizona State at the Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup.

Houston hosted the tournament at the Fertitta Center, and being able to enter the arena for the first time was an incredible experience.

It was also my first time covering an athletic event in person as a staff writer, so I was excited to watch the match and interview head coach David Rehr afterward.

Despite other memories like sitting in the press box during a football game at TDECU Stadium and taking pictures for a men’s basketball game, the first time being able to cover an athletic event is my favorite since it was my first time as a college student.

