Thursday, July 23, 2020

Coronavirus

AAC delays start of fall Olympic sports until at least September

By July 22, 2020

Houston's volleyball team is among the programs affected by the American Athletic Conference's decision on Wednesday. The soccer and cross country teams will also be delayed after the AAC's announcement. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar

The American Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will delay the beginning of 2020 Fall Olympic sports competitions until at least Sept. 1.

For Houston, the AAC’s decision will affect men’s and women’s cross country, soccer and volleyball.

“The decision allows member institutions additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition for student-athletes, coaches, and staff members,” the conference said in a statement.

The rescheduling of non-conference competitions will be determined by each individual university, the AAC added.

Although final schedules have not been announced for these programs held 10 competitions in August 2019. Volleyball led the way with five, followed by the soccer team’s four and the cross country teams’ one.

