AAC delays start of fall Olympic sports until at least September

The American Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will delay the beginning of 2020 Fall Olympic sports competitions until at least Sept. 1.

For Houston, the AAC’s decision will affect men’s and women’s cross country, soccer and volleyball.

“The decision allows member institutions additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition for student-athletes, coaches, and staff members,” the conference said in a statement.

The rescheduling of non-conference competitions will be determined by each individual university, the AAC added.

Although final schedules have not been announced for these programs held 10 competitions in August 2019. Volleyball led the way with five, followed by the soccer team’s four and the cross country teams’ one.

