UH defensive lineman Sedrick Williams ‘normal now’ after battling coronavirus

Houston defensive lineman Sedrick Williams told Houma Today that he is close to 100 percent after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on July 8.

The Houma, Louisiana, native said that he learned he had the virus during the mandatory screening process to be able to participate in team workouts in Houston.

“I’m normal now,” the 6-foot-1-inch defensive lineman told the newspaper. “I’m just waiting to get cleared so I can get back on my grind. It’s basically a waiting game until I get a negative test.”

Williams is the first UH student-athlete to openly disclose that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The University confirmed that six student-athletes tested positive in early June but has not announced any new cases, nor has it made an official announcement on new protocols as student-athletes return to campus for workouts.

