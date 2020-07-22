side bar
logo
Thursday, July 23, 2020

Coronavirus

UH defensive lineman Sedrick Williams ‘normal now’ after battling coronavirus

By July 22, 2020

The UH football teams during one of its 2019 summer practices. UH athletics voluntary workouts were put on paused on June 12 after six student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar

The UH football teams during one of its 2019 summer practices. UH athletics voluntary workouts were put on paused on June 12 after six student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar

Houston defensive lineman Sedrick Williams told Houma Today that he is close to 100 percent after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on July 8.

The Houma, Louisiana, native said that he learned he had the virus during the mandatory screening process to be able to participate in team workouts in Houston.

“I’m normal now,” the 6-foot-1-inch defensive lineman told the newspaper. “I’m just waiting to get cleared so I can get back on my grind. It’s basically a waiting game until I get a negative test.”

Williams is the first UH student-athlete to openly disclose that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The University confirmed that six student-athletes tested positive in early June but has not announced any new cases, nor has it made an official announcement on new protocols as student-athletes return to campus for workouts.

For more of The Cougar’s coronavirus coverage, click here.

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑