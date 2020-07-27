Social distancing measures to be in place at UH student hubs on campus

Buildings such as the Student Center and the dining halls at UH will be open and enforcing social distancing measures in the coming fall semester.

As the hub of the campus, the Student Center will remain open but will require students to not gather in groups larger than 10.

“I know that this upcoming semester will change how I interact and participate in (my) organizations because of the social distancing practices,” psychology senior Trystn Cardenas said.

The dining halls on campus will be mitigating the risk of COVID-19 transmission by implementing new operating changes.

The changes to be made are Cougar Woods Dining Commons will be open 24/7 instead of Moody Towers Dining Hall, and guest passes will no longer be offered to students.

In addition, dining halls are transitioning to a cashless format and ask that all guests use credit, debit and tap to pay options such as Apple Pay, Android Pay or Cougar Card to pay to get in if they do not swipe in.

Another transition is from self-service to food being fully served by associates as well as build your own options will now be pre-made student favors.

“Since I have been at UH, I have used the dining halls, Student Center and library to hang out with friends and to study in groups,” said psychology senior Heaven Wallace. “However, with this pandemic, I know that things won’t be the same. Despite the measures that will be taken, I will still be reluctant to hang out in groups, even if they are small, because I don’t want to risk getting the virus.”

