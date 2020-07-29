UH ranked among top public U.S. colleges that ‘pay off the most’

The University ranks seventh in the nation among public institutions for colleges that pay off the most in 2020, according to data analysis conducted by CNBC Make it.

UH is the only public university in Texas included on the list.

The annual report aims to highlight the top 25 public and private American colleges and universities that provide graduates with the highest average salaries in comparison to tuition costs.

An institution’s rank is calculated by dividing average net cost for the typical American student, including tuition, fees, books, supplies and scholarships, by the average graduate earnings a decade following entrance into the workforce.

The typical American student is viewed as one coming from a family with an income ranging between $48,001 and $75,000.

Utilizing data from the Hechinger Report’s Tuition Tracker, a public university’s net cost is calculated by subtracting grants and scholarships from the sticker price for first-time, full-time, in-state undergraduate students.

The average annual net cost for in-state UH students that come from families that earn between $48,001 and $75,000 is $11,685, according to the Hechinger Report.

The average earnings among a college’s alumni 10 years after graduation are calculated using data from PayScale’s College Salary Report.

The median salary for UH alumni with 10 or more years of experience is $103,900.

Twenty-four percent of the University’s students major in a field related to science, technology, engineering or mathematics, according to PayScale, which could contribute to the high average salaries among graduates.

The University also offers a variety of financial aid opportunities including grants, scholarships and loans.

Almost half of the incoming first-year students receive scholarships averaging $6,612 apiece, while 37 percent of first-year students get federal grant aid averaging $4,722 per person.

