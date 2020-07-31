Coronavirus gender snapshot reports Hispanic men death rate as the majority

In the fourth Pandemic Gender Snapshot released from the Institute of Research on Women, Gender and Sexuality, it is shown that Hispanic men are leading the coronavirus death toll in Harris County.

Of the reported deaths in Houston/Harris County, a graphic showed that the percentage in deaths among Hispanic men is now higher than their proportion in the local population.

In regards to the Hispanic male statistics in the snapshot, 41.9 percent of the total population is comprised of males and 44.8 percent of the total reported death population is male.

“Though the number of reported deaths among Hispanic men is much higher than among other groups, Hispanics also comprise the biggest sector of the local male population,” the report said.

Among the 173 male deaths reported in the past three weeks, 92 were Hispanic in the data recorded from July 28.

The higher rates may reflect a higher infection rate than previously, a higher diagnosis/reporting rate or some of both, according to the report.

The total of reported deaths in Houston/Harris County in the past three weeks has been 265 to make a total of 670 deaths to COVID-19.

