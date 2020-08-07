TDECU Stadium to hold 25 percent capacity for football games

TDECU Stadium will operate at an approximate 25 percent capacity this season, UH athletics announced on Friday afternoon.

The decision comes just two days after the American Athletic Conference announced it had approved an eight-game conference schedule with the flexibility to play up to four non-conference games in 2020.

“To ensure a safe environment for our season-ticket holders, students and fans, we have made the decision to further reduce capacity for the upcoming football season,” said athletic director Chris Pezman in a statement released by the University. “We will continue to consult with our university administration along with state and local health officials to make any necessary changes to our protocols if needed.”

In addition to reduced capacity, the University will also require fans to enter TDECU Stadium through designated gates to provide an “efficient” and “convenient” entry process.

All fans will also be required to wear proper face coverings at all times during an event inside TDECU Stadium, except when eating or drinking.

The Cougar spoke with multiple season-ticket holders on the new guidelines released by UH on Friday.

“I think they all make sense, but, personally, I don’t like the fact that we have to keep the masks on during the game while in our seats … I might have to constantly be eating or drinking,” said Anne Truong in jest. She has been a football season ticket holder since 2016.

Organized tailgating will not be allowed this season at TDECU Stadium either, and premium seating areas will also be operating at a reduced capacity along with social distancing guidelines, according to an email sent out to UH season-ticket holders on Friday.

“I’m fine with no organized tailgating, but I know some will be disappointed with the new policy,” Truong said.

In that same email to season-ticket holders, the University also said it will allow UH students to have access to single-game tickets for the student section this fall.

“While we expect to have limited capacity, our priority is to our students, and we will do our best to accommodate each student that plans to attend home UH football games this fall,” the email read.

The University did not say how many student-section seats will be available per game.

TDECU Stadium will also offer expanded in-stadium services like more “cashless” options at concession stands and merchandise locations as well as in-seat food and beverage services.

Back in June, the University announced it will move to digital ticketing and parking for all sporting events in the fall.

UH athletics is expected to announce more additional details on its game-day procedures in the weeks leading up to the 2020 season.

For more of The Cougar’s coronavirus coverage, click here.

[email protected]