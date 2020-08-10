Campus rec will remain open in the fall with social distancing measures

The Campus Recreation and Wellness Center will be opening with summer hours Aug. 10 and by Aug. 24 the hours will be extended with social distancing measures.

For the rec’s summer hours, the building will be open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

After Aug. 24, the hours will be extended to Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday will be the same except the building will close at 8 p.m., Saturday will close at 6 p.m. and the building will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m on Sunday.

“In addition to modifying operations by implementing reservations, increasing cleaning frequencies and requiring face coverings, Campus Recreation has also made additional modifications,”said director Kim Clark.

The modifications will include social distance signs and decals throughout the facility, Plexiglas panels installed at all customer service stations, cashless payments for services, spacing of equipment in the fitness zone of at least 6 feet and taking every other piece of cardio equipment off the line, Clark said.

Students and faculty looking to use the rec will also be required to swipe their own card for entry as well as only be able to use a locker every third day.

“Our goal is to mitigate as many risks as possible,” Clark said.

For those who followed along with workouts the rec provided online over the summer, there will a continuation of the Facebook Live classes as well as available Zoom sessions live. The Zoom credentials can be found on the group fitness schedule.

The fitness zone and track, badminton, table tennis, racquetball and squash will be available after Aug. 10.

“We are excited to welcome students back to campus and the CRWC,” Clark said. “And we ask that they are mindful of their shared responsibilities.”

[email protected]