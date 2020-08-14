Volunteer group on campus reduces to small group work in the fall

Despite the coronavirus pandemic’s limitations, the Metropolitan Volunteer Program is planning to continue volunteering virtually and on campus in small groups this fall.

MVP is a University-sponsored organization that creates and provides volunteer opportunities for students. With ties to many campus and community partners, MVP also assists other organizations in recruiting enough volunteers to run their events successfully.

Any UH student may join MVP. Its areas of volunteering include health and wellness, environment and sustainability, hunger and homelessness and children and education.

Since the spring, many University student organizations have shifted online and made plans to recruit online for the fall.

Events like the two Cougar Carnivals held this past summer for incoming freshmen, as well as the Virtual Involvement Fair during the 2020 Weeks of Welcome, have all turned virtual.

MVP officers are currently smoothing out the details of what their fall semester will look like, according to director Angel Flores. They are trying to maximize the number of service opportunities offered even as the pandemic imposes major barriers to in-person volunteering.

Flores said one of the biggest adjustments and disappointments his team has undergone this semester is coming to terms with this limitation to in-person opportunities.

This includes their in-person availability at their Student Center North office, since social distancing guidelines mean the officers cannot assemble there to work on projects.

“I am definitely looking forward to working with the rest of the MVP board and coming up with new ideas and projects which MVP has never done before,” Flores said.

“While this year is nothing like we have ever experienced before, that won’t stop us from adapting and being creative in how we can continue making a positive impact on our campus and community!” Flores added.

Assistant director of membership Sarah Nganga misses the interpersonal relationships that are easier and stronger to build when face to face with members, but she is still eager for a new academic year to begin with MVP.

“Still, I know we are going to do our best in providing service events to reach out to both our Houston and UH (communities),” Nganga said. “I am most excited to work on trying to revamp MVP and working with our new chairs!”

