UH to disclose positive coronavirus cases on campus as students come trickling back

The University will continuously disclose the number of positive coronavirus cases within the UH community, according to a statement from President Renu Khator.

With 173 confirmed cases since the first couple in March, the University currently has a case rate of 3.26 per 1,000 people. This includes UH students, faculty and staff.

“Never has it been more vividly demonstrated how connected we all are,” Khator said in the statement. “Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a shared responsibility.”

Upcoming spring, summer and fall commencement ceremonies will take place virtually. Planning for virtual commencement will avoid making a last-minute switch to an online platform.

“I know many of our seniors, graduate students and their families were terribly disappointed when commencement was cancelled in May,” Khator said. “While it is possible conditions may be more conducive to an in-person gathering, committing to a virtual event will give everyone predictability and eliminate the need for travel and the possibility of last-minute cancellations.”

As the coronavirus cases and status evolve locally and nationally, the University will change policies and decisions to align.

“Our University continues to operate in an extremely fluid environment,” Khator said. “We will continue to communicate as any changes occur and I urge you to watch for updates on the COVID-19 website or for general inquires contact [email protected]”

For more of The Cougar’s coronavirus coverage, click here.

[email protected]