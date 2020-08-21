Houston’s game against Texas Tech in 2021 moved to NRG Stadium

The Cougars will begin the 2021 season against the Red Raiders at NRG Stadium in the Texas Kickoff UH athletics officially announced on Friday morning.

“The Texas Kickoff is one of the highlights of the opening weekend of the college football season and we’re always proud to participate in this great event,” UH athletic director Chris Pezman said.

“Our fans have provided tremendous support each time our program has played inside NRG Stadium.”

The UH Board of Regents approved the move of the game’s location on Thursday before the University made the official announcement.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the University will receive an estimate of around a $2.4 million payout to play in the Texas Kickoff in 2021.

The game will air on an ESPN network, however a specific date and time has not been set.

“We’re grateful for ESPN Events and Lone Star Sports and Entertainment presenting us with a great opportunity to compete against another in-state program like Texas Tech,” Pezman said.

The game between Houston and Texas Tech will mark the 33rd meeting between the two school’s football programs. The Cougars lead the all-time series 18-13-1.

The last meeting between the two universities was a 63-49 victory for the Red Raiders in 2018.

The last time UH played at NRG Stadium was against Washington State in 2019. A game the Cougars lost 31-24.

[email protected]