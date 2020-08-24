Top UH financial officer Jim McShan retires after 37 years in UH System

Effective at the end of August 2020, administration and finance chief Jim McShan will retire from his position as chief financial officer. The announcement came at the UH Board of Regents meeting on Thursday.

President Renu Khator began the resolution of appreciation for McShan by listing many of his accolades, including being recognized as Houston Business Journal’s 2018 CFO of the Year.

McShan served the UH System for 37 years, contributing to many projects such as UH’s Sugar Land and Katy campuses, as well as The Quad and the College of Medicine facilities.

Khator continued on to say McShan helped the University through several natural disasters that struck the campus, such as Tropical Storm Imelda and Hurricane Harvey.

“It’s been truly an honor and a pleasure,” McShan said. “UH is loud, proud and very represented.”

The Board moved to approve the appointment of Raymond Bartlett to succeed McShan effective September 2020.

Bartlett graduated from Sam Houston State University with a bachelor’s in business administration, then graduated from UH-Clear Lake with a master’s in business administration.

Bartlett worked at UH for the past 26 years, serving the past five years as chief of finance.

Bartlett said that he has some big shoes to fill taking on McShan’s role and he thanked the Board of Regents for believing him to be a suitable candidate.

“UH is my home,” Bartlett said. “This is a great honor and a privilege, and I’m ready to get to work.”

