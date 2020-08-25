Campus Rec to host virtual job fair as fall semester begins

Although this semester will look different, getting involved on campus is still possible though the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

The Rec Center is hosting a virtual job fair and is hiring for all program areas such as fitness, operations, marking and promotions, outdoor adventure and sports and family programs.

“Currently, students can apply by using the online application, prepare for an online interview that emphasizes your past relevant experience, get an idea of how campus recreation is going to help your future, knowledge of campus recreation and examples of excellent customer service and conflict resolution,” said Joseph Secrest, head of Leadership Development and Assessment.

The virtual job fair website includes videos that summarize each program and what is expected in their interviews and hiring process.

There are no definitive dates for the job fair, however, applicants have the ability to rollover for every phase due to the Rec Center expanding hours of operation and services, according to Secrest.

“One of the downsides is I don’t know how effective it’ll be since there are so few people coming to campus,” said Kyle Swisher, an architecture senior. “I think that’s a bit of a shame, but I’m looking forward to it and I hope it goes well.”

Previously, the job fair had around 200-300 students in attendance. Now that it’s online, the number of student participants is expected to rise, according to Secrest.

“I think this is a good chance for us to reach out to a lot more people because some of the issues we had was people didn’t know the job fair was happening or they would have trouble and couldn’t come in because they had class. So I think moving online will help with a lot of that,” Swisher said. “And I think this would be a good chance for us to talk to people we normally couldn’t.”

There is also training for previous Rec Center employees as well as as new hires. The training includes 11 lessons on how to return to campus from a university and a departmental level.

The training involves interactive knowledge such as videos, walkthroughs and links to other websites to use as a resource after students return to promote learning and scenarios for foreseeable situations according to Secrest.

It also includes an in-person test run for registration, check-in, stand by list, general building logistics and cleaning scheduled before the students begin their shift.

“We have heavily invested in the safety of our employees and our patrons from a staff training standpoint, but also the personal protective and sanitation equipment we provide,” Secrest said.

Students will have access to face coverings, gloves, liquid resistant gowns, face shields, sneeze guards, increased cleaning protocols, hand sanitizer stations, contactless access, electrostatic sprayers and social distance work stations.

“Our approach remains the same as before because we are a place that our employees come to have their best interest in mind, ultimately empowering them to be their best selves personally and professionally,” Secrest said.

For more of The Cougar’s coronavirus coverage, click here.

[email protected]