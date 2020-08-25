Hurricane Laura forces UH classes, services online

All University courses and services will shift online starting Wednesday through the remainder of the week after Hurricane Laura entered the Gulf of Mexico, posing a risk to much of the Houston area.

Despite the possibility of the storm’s path changing, the online shift will include the UH Katy and Sugar Land campuses.

Employees with the capability to work remotely are prompted to do so as supervisors have been recommended to be flexible prior to the storm.

Limited campus access for research and essential purposes will be available Wednesday through Thursday.

[email protected]