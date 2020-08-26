UH dining shifts to modified hours as Hurricane Laura approaches

UH dining options on campus will operate under modified hours beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday as a result of the approaching Hurricane Laura.

The Cougar Woods Dining Commons will continue 24-hour service into Wednesday morning until the 2 p.m. break, at which point it will shift to 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m to 11 p.m. service hours.

The University Lofts Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the Cougar Village Market will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All other dining locations will be closed.

UH Dining will reassess the situation Thursday morning to determine operations plans for the remainder of the week and the weekend, UH spokesperson Chris Stipes said.

[email protected]