UH parking update: Student Welcome Center Garage opens as Laura looms

The Student Welcome Center Garage is now open for UH community members to safely park their cars in preparation for Hurricane Laura, which is expected to make landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border by early Thursday.

Individuals without a valid Student Welcome Center Garage parking permit must move their vehicle out of the garage prior to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Parking and Transportation Office is closed and won’t resume regular operations until Monday morning.

Both the Cougar Line and the Cougar Ride services will not be offered starting today. Cougar Line services will resume Monday morning while Cougar Ride services will resume Sunday night.

