UH football’s season opener moved up to Sept. 18

The UH football team announced on Thursday afternoon that its season opener against Memphis has been moved to Sept. 18.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 19. The kickoff time and TV network where the contest will be broadcast has yet to be announced.

“There’s been nothing that’s detoured us from thinking (that we’re not going to play),” head coach Dana Holgorsen told media members on Tuesday via a Zoom call when asked about the possibility of not playing a 2020 season. “We have a schedule, we’ve had practice and we’re going out there and doing things on schedule.

“We’re working hard and preparing until someone tells us not too.”

