AAC releases network coverage details for 3 UH football games in 2020

The calendar has reached September, and the University’s football season opener continues to inch closer, and on Tuesday morning, the American Athletic Conference released more information on three UH football games that will be played in 2020.

Houston’s season opener at Memphis on Sept. 18 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN.

The Cougars’ Thursday night game against the Tulane Green Wave on Oct. 8 will also start at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The AAC also announced that Houston’s game at Navy on Oct. 24 will air on the CBS Sports Network, but a time for the game has yet to be decided.

