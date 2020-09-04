Houston’s game against BYU moved to TDECU Stadium

The UH football team now has a new home game for the 2020 season after both Houston and BYU verbally agreed to move the game’s location to TDECU Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The contest will still be on Oct. 16 and the kickoff has been set for 8:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN2.

“We appreciate the cooperation of BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe to move this game to Houston for the 2020 season,” UH athletic director Chris Pezman said. “We are excited to add this home game to our schedule this season and look forward to traveling to Provo to continue our series with BYU in the future.”

In a release by UH athletics, Houston approached BYU about moving the game’s location after consulting with local medical professionals and team doctors.

UH also said that it is continuing to hold discussions with Rice about potentially rescheduling the postponed game that was set for Sept. 3, and play it at a later date during the 2020 season.

[email protected]