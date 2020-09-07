Demonstration by UH student-athletes has older generation feeling confident of future

Despite the plethora of challenges 2020 has offered to UH student-athletes on and off the field, their commitment to making an impact in the community has not wavered, and Saturday’s demonstration was only one of many ways that they hope can change it for the better.

Hundreds of student-athletes, coaches and students gathered as one voice to protest racial inequality on Saturday morning.



The student-led march held discussions from athletes across multiple programs, which featured speeches on mental health, personal experiences and religion.

“These people are fearless,” men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson said.

For him, the passion that this generation has shown has left him with strong confidence that changes for equality will happen.

“That’s why I feel so good about going forward,” he said. “Our leadership with our student-athletes. That’s why I stand by them, support them. I stand with them and I love them all. They’re doing the right thing.”

The protests started at TDECU Stadium with a discussion from community members, snaked through campus and finished at Fertitta Center.



As supporting chants broke out, students from various ethnicities and backgrounds voiced their support for minority athletes.

“It’s a step in the right direction, especially having a lot of African American athletes,” freshman men’s basketball guard Ryan Elvin said on the impact the march has. “We’re just trying to support them, just to see in Houston as a city and in the athletic program and hopefully branch out.”

On top of the demonstrations, the NAACP was there holding a voter registration table to encourage those present to use their voice in upcoming elections.

Freshman defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo praised the actions of the athletic department, not just on Saturday, but also other actions they have done to make a difference.

“We’re doing marches like these and stuff, and we’re having food drives for the homeless people and stuff like that,” he said.

Nwankwo was encouraged by the turnout.

“To me, it’s really a blessing,” he said. “I’m glad for everybody out here, really. Not many people are with us and it’s exciting.”

Although chants of “Black Lives Matter” were heard frequently throughout the event, the organizers and speakers wanted to let people know that they were not chanting in support of any political organization.

Multiple speakers said that they were simply trying to fight for fair treatment under the law.

The common statement reiterated throughout the demonstration from the student-athletes was that they feel the need to act, not for themselves, but for the generation that is coming up next.

They do not want the next group of Americans to have a different life experience because of the color of their skin, which is why Saturday’s demonstration was held and why senior linebacker Grant Stuard and others at UH have begun working on starting a non-profit to help out the community.

That leadership is what has left the older generation in awe.

“They’ve done a great job of moving the needle forward with communicating with each other,” women’s basketball head coach Ronald Hughey said.

“Having the opportunity just to have a voice every day, it’s been tremendous for us.”

Andy Yanez contributed to this report.

[email protected]