It’s time for Gen Z to have a seat at the table and vote

The presidential and congressional elections are around the corner and fast approaching, and there is no doubt it’ll be an election to remember for a long time coming.

The United States is going through a new wave of economic and social change. Most of Generation Z, those who were born after 1996, aren’t old enough to participate in this upcoming election, but 24 million will still have the opportunity to cast a vote.

I know that the people that are a part of this generation are a little apprehensive and have this mentality where their voices don’t matter; there are people out there that are scared, afraid of change.

I promise every single one of you, as a fellow Gen Zer, your voice counts, and your voice matters.

Here’s why your vote matters:

Gen Z is more racially and ethnically diverse than any other generation beforehand. They’re also on track to be the most well-educated generation yet, with most of them being second generation college students.

We also grew up in the digital world. Gen Z strongly believes that the country’s growing racial and ethnic diversity is an incredible thing, with that, they’re less likely to see the United States as superior to their international counterparts as previous generations thought the opposite.

There are new faces running for Congress. These candidates are young and innovative.

They’re coming from different educational backgrounds. Some candidates are in the field of medicine. Donna Imam, a candidate who is running for Texas’ 31st congressional district in Austin has a background working as a computer engineer.

Candidates like Imam bring a fresh face and perspective to the table which caters to a younger audience.

There is a growing number of new and younger voters which means we need leaders to represent us, all of us. For my new voters, please do your civic duty and vote in this upcoming election, your voice does matter.

Be a part of the change that’s going on in our nation.

Saira Haque is an anthropology junior who can be reached at [email protected]