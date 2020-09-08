Gallery: UH athletics’ march around campus for justice

The University’s student-athletes from multiple sports programs came together on Saturday morning for a demonstration to advocate for racial and social equality in the country.

Relive the march that began at TDECU Stadium, snaked through Cougar Woods and the front of The Quad, passed Cougar Village II and slowly made its way back to Fertitta Center:

The march began between TDECU Stadium and the Stadium Parking Garage. | Donna Keeya/The Cougar Demonstrators on Saturday brought various signs to the march. Some had the letters “BLM,” which stands for Black Lives Matter, and others included the phrase, “how many more?” referring to victims of police brutality. | Donna Keeya/The Cougar Of the various concerns brought up by the student athletes on Saturday, the NAACP was at the demonstration helping register anyone who wanted to vote. | Donna Keeya/The Cougar Junior sprinter Frederick Lewis during the opening round of speeches before the march around campus began on Saturday. | Donna Keeya/The Cougar Junior outside hitter Alexis Cheatum speaking to the crowd of fellow student-athletes, coaches and family. “If anything, I think we are using our platform to make positive momentum,” she told reporters before the march officially began. | Donna Keeya/The Cougar Senior linebacker Grant Stuard (middle) on why he has used his voice to advocate for equality: “I saw my team fighting against each other. So I took it upon myself to educate myself about everybody’s opinion, everybody’s beliefs and to understand that unity is the only way we can move forward.” | Donna Keeya/The Cougar

