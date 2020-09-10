Transfer Reggie Chaney granted eligibility waiver, will play in 2020-21

Houston forward Reggie Chaney, who transferred from Arkansas in June, was granted a waiver by the NCAA to be immediately eligible to play in the 2020-21 season, according to multiple news outlets.

“Of all the kids we looked at, Reggie’s the one that fit us the best,” men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson told Fox 26. “I’m happy for us obviously, but I’m more happy for Reggie.”

Chaney averaged 4.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 14.6 minutes while shooting 67.1 percent per contest for the Razorbacks last season. His best outing came against Missouri when he finished with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Chaney’s immediate eligibility will be a boost for Houston’s depth after senior forward Fabian White Jr. suffered a torn ACL in May.

[email protected]