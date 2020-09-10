UH baseball alumni who recently made their MLB debuts

A shortened season, expanded playoffs and a universal designated hitter are just a few of the new things in the MLB this season.

On top of all these changes, there have been many new faces in the league, a few of which are former members of the UH baseball program.

Here is a look at the former Cougars who have recently made their MLB debuts:

Patrick Weigel

The 6-foot-6-inch right-handed pitcher, who was a member of the 2016 UH baseball team, was called up as the Atlanta Braves’ 29th man for their doubleheader against the Washington Nationals on Sept. 4.

Weigel took the mound for the first time in the seventh inning of the second game of the doubleheader and pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs.

After the game, Weigel was optioned back down to the team’s alternative training site, but could see another opportunity before the season ends due to the fact that multiple Braves pitchers have been recently placed on the injured list.

Aaron Fletcher

The 24-year-old left-hander, who pitched for the Cougars from 2015-18 and posted a 2.06 career ERA, was called up by the Seattle Mariners in late August.

The 6-foot-1-inch lefty made his big league debut on Aug. 22 against the Rangers, throwing one inning of shutout baseball without allowing a hit or a walk and striking out one.

Since his debut, Fletcher has made four more appearances for Seattle and currently has a 16.20 ERA.

John King

The 6-foot-2-inch left-handed pitcher who was on the mound for UH from 2016-2017 was one of the new arms brought up by the Texas Rangers after trading away starting pitcher Mike Minor at the trade deadline.

On Sept. 4, King made his MLB debut against the Mariners, pitching two innings allowing three hits and two runs against the Mariners.

King has yet to make another appearance but he is still on the team’s active roster. He should take the bump a few more times before the season ends as the Rangers look to get their new arms more experience as they build towards the future.

