UH football to open season at Baylor

The Houston football team will travel to McLane Stadium in Waco on Sept. 19 for a game against Baylor, the University announced on Saturday evening.

The announcement from both programs comes hours after UH and Memphis mutually agreed to postpone its game that was scheduled for Sept. 18 after reportedly 20 players on the Tigers roster had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to open the 2020 season at Baylor,” UH athletic director Chris Pezman said. “It will be exciting for both fan bases to renew this Southwest Conference rivalry. We are excited to give our student-athletes a chance to compete on a national stage to begin a new season.”

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT next Saturday and will be televised on FOX.

In addition, Houston and Baylor have also agreed to a future home-and-home series the University confirmed in a news release.

The last time the Cougars and Bears played was on Oct. 14, 1995. Baylor dominated that game in a 47-7 win. Baylor leads the all-time series, 14-13-1.

