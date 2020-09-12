UH-Memphis postponed after Tigers’ coronavirus troubles

UPDATED: The UH and Memphis football programs have agreed to postpone the game that was scheduled to take place on Sept. 18.

The decision to move the game comes after the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported that at least 20 people within the program had tested positive for COVID-19 and possibly 20 others are in quarantine after the Tigers’ game against Arkansas State.

“These are challenging times and we have to remain flexible in our scheduling,” UH athletic director Chris Pezman said. “We understand today’s decision and will continue to work with Memphis and the American Athletic Conference to reschedule.”

The American Athletic Conference will work with Houston and Memphis to reschedule the game for a later date the conference said in a news release.

While the game between the Cougars and Tigers was supposed to be the season opener for UH, there is still a chance that Houston gets to kick off its season next week after Bruce Feldman, a reporter for Fox Sports and writer for The Athletic, in a Twitter post said Houston and Baylor are working to finalize a deal for a game in Waco.

SOURCE: #Baylor is working to finalize a game to host #Houston in Waco next week. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 12, 2020

