UH offers low-cost flu clinics to community members seeking vaccine

With flu season approaching, the University is hosting flu shot clinics on campus where students, faculty and staff can receive the vaccine for little to no cost.

The H-E-B Pharmacy sponsored clinics sponsored will be available by appointment at various locations around campus on Sept. 8, Sept. 16 and Sept. 24.

The flu shots will come at no out-of-pocket cost for students with the UH-endorsed Student Health Insurance Plan, but will cost $25 for those without SHIP coverage or proof of coverage under their parent’s insurance.

Walk-in flu shot opportunities have been replaced by appointments to maintain social distancing and to reduce crowds, said Suzy Harrington, assistant vice president for Student Affairs – Health and Well Being.

The University will be offering more on-campus opportunities for UH community members to receive their flu shots with the H-E-B-sponsored clinics; in addition to the vaccines that will be available at the Student Health Center, Harrington added.

The vaccines available at the Student Health Center will be free for students enrolled in SHIP and costs $35 for those paying out-of-pocket.

“I think this is definitely beneficial for the students,” said psychology and chemistry junior Meghan Mulkey. “This does make me feel more safe because I feel like everyone’s immune system is stronger here on campus if we all get our flu shots and follow (COVID-19) protocol, and will benefit all of us.”

For some students, the coronavirus pandemic has not affected their decision to get the flu shot.

“To be completely honest, (COVID-19) doesn’t really play a part in my willingness to get a flu shot,” said political science senior Natalia Melo Malfitano.

“I like that UH is trying to take care of their students and make sure everyone on campus has the option to get a flu shot if they want, especially for students living on campus that might not have a car to drive,” Malfitano added.

The University is trying to prevent people from becoming infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, said vice president for Medical Affairs Dr. Stephen Spann.

“That would be a real double whammy because they both affect the respiratory system and have a fair number of overlapping symptoms,” Spann said.

