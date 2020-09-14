Network, time set for UH home-opener vs. North Texas

The UH football team will play its first home game of the 2020 season at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26 and will air on ESPN+, the American Athletic Conference announced Monday.

The announcement comes just days after UH postponed the game against Memphis that was set for Friday afternoon due to the Tigers’ COVID-19 outbreak, and turned around and scheduled a game against Baylor for Saturday morning in Waco.

Fans will be allowed in the stands for the first home game at TDECU Stadium although seating will be limited to a 25 percent capacity. The facility has a seating capacity of 40,000 people.

The University has also created a ticket plan in honor of coaching legend Bill Yeoman, who died in August. UH athletics is offering a three-game “Triple Option” mini-plan package where fans can pick any three games during the season beginning at $90 and a two-game “Veer” mini-plan package starting at only $65.

