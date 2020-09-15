Moving in together should be more than a financial trade

College relationships are full of complexities and unwritten rules. Couples face the pressure of taking their relationship to the next level of commitment: moving in together.

College students are known for being broke young adults trying to find their purpose in life. This lifestyle only intensifies relationships as bonds grow faster and couples begin to depend on each other for fundamental support.

Spending long stretches of time together inevitably leads couples to intertwine their lives and share their most intimate moments. As significant others become more vulnerable with each other, the relationship seems necessary for survival.

These intense bonds can push people to trust each other prematurely to the point of jumping into legal commitments, like a lease. Splitting rent might seem worth sacrificing your own bathroom, but most unmarried couples don’t think it through.

According to Frederick Hertz’s book “Living Together: A Legal Guide for Unmarried Couples,” couples should decide what they would do if cohabitation doesn’t work before they sign any legally binding documents.

Most young couples would rather not face the harsh possibility of their romance coming to an end. This reluctance could be attributed to a lack of readiness. However, it is important to know who will be the one taking over the rent should a break-up occur.

According to Women’s Health magazine, there are 14 signs to determine if you’re ready to move in with your significant other. Number two on that list implores readers to “know why [they’re] doing it.”

Instead of trying to simplify the decision with logistics, those considering moving in together should evaluate their emotions. There should be more to sharing an apartment than convenience and financial relief.

The stresses of college life can expose the most vulnerable parts of a person. Having someone there during those times can cause a relationship to flourish.

Although it might feel scary to think about legally connecting yourself to another person, college is a time of taking chances based on instincts. Some life lessons can only be taught through experience.

Adult relationships can be hard to navigate. It is important to constantly evaluate the emotions of all parties involved before making major decisions.

Moving in together could expose hidden insecurities and test boundaries; it is imperative to know if you are ready before committing. That being said, relationships should not come with the added pressure of moving in together prematurely.

Couples, especially those in college, should move at a pace that is comfortable for them. If that means waiting until after graduation to move in, then so be it.

Jordan Hart is a journalism junior who can be reached at [email protected]