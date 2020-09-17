side bar
Friday, September 18, 2020

Men's Basketball

NCAA sets Nov. 25 as basketball season start

By September 17, 2020

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams for UH played their first exhibition game on Nov. 9, 2019. | Jhair Romero/The Cougar

The NCAA basketball season is set to begin on Nov. 25 after the Division I Council agreed on the date Wednesday afternoon. 

“The new season start date near the Thanksgiving holiday provides the optimal opportunity to successfully launch the basketball season,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball.

Colleges will be allowed to begin preseason practices on Oct. 14, where teams will be allowed a maximum of 30 practices in the 42 days leading up to the season’s start.

The council also announced that every program can only play a maximum of 27 regular season games and are required to play at least 13 games against Division I opponents to be eligible for NCAA Championship selection.

The UH men’s and women’s basketball teams have been working out on campus since late July.

