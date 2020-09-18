Reports: Houston-Baylor postponed due to coronavirus guidelines

UPDATED: The football game that was scheduled for Saturday morning between Houston and Baylor has been postponed the Bears announced on Friday afternoon.

The decision comes as a result that Baylor was unable to meet the Big 12’s cancellation guidelines

“Baylor contacted us Friday afternoon and determined that Saturday’s game could not be played due to COVID-related issues,” UH athletic director Chris Pezman said. “We’re extremely disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and staff.

”They all have consistently done the right thing and worked tirelessly to be prepared for this game. We appreciate their dedication to adhering to not only the American’s testing protocols, but the Big 12’s as well. With our student-athletes’ commitment to doing the right thing, we remain ready to play.”

According to Baylor, both the Cougars and the Bears have agreed to honor the future home and home schedule it agreed to as a part of the deal to play on Saturday.

The Cougars and Bears had agreed to face off against each other last Saturday after both teams had an open spot for a game.

Houston was originally scheduled to play Memphis this Friday before that game had to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Tigers’ roster.

The decision to postpone the game comes from local government guidelines and contact tracing, not actual positive tests, Sic’Em 365 first reported.

According to the report, Baylor would have had a “significant” amount of players not been able to play from a specific position group had the game not been postponed.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

