UH football players take to Twitter after Baylor postponement

After it was announced early Friday afternoon that the Houston-Baylor football game scheduled for Saturday due to “COVID-related issues” on the Bears’ side, several Cougars took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

The Cougars have been waiting for what seems like an eternity for their football season to begin, as the postponement of the Baylor game marks the fourth UH game this season that has been postponed or canceled.

Junior wide receiver Jeremy Singleton captured the team’s emotions by tweeting a single word:

Heartbroken.. — Jeremy Singleton (@jerms3_) September 18, 2020

Sophomore quarterback Logan Holgorsen took to Twitter to express his displeasure with Baylor waiting until the last minute to cancel the game.

So you wait until 20 hours before the game to cancel? Y’all had all week to say something. This is wrong. Smh. https://t.co/zkgZ66y8SM — Logan Holgorsen (@LoganHolgorsenn) September 18, 2020

Senior linebacker Grant Stuard tweeted out a plea for UH and Baylor to find a way to reschedule this game since the Cougars were looking forward to playing their old rival for the first time since 1995.

Reschedule it please. @BUFootball @CoachDaveAranda Would like to play you guys at some point. — Grant Stuard (@GrantStuard_3) September 18, 2020

It is currently unclear whether UH and Baylor will find a time to reschedule this game for later this season, but both programs have said they remain committed to playing a home-and-home series in the near future.

