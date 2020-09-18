side bar
Saturday, September 19, 2020

Football

UH football players take to Twitter after Baylor postponement

By September 18, 2020

The UH football team practices in preparation for the 2020 season. Four of the Cougars' games have been postponed or canceled because of coronavirus issues. | Courtesy of UH athletics

After it was announced early Friday afternoon that the Houston-Baylor football game scheduled for Saturday due to “COVID-related issues” on the Bears’ side, several Cougars took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

The Cougars have been waiting for what seems like an eternity for their football season to begin, as the postponement of the Baylor game marks the fourth UH game this season that has been postponed or canceled.

Junior wide receiver Jeremy Singleton captured the team’s emotions by tweeting a single word:

 

Sophomore quarterback Logan Holgorsen took to Twitter to express his displeasure with Baylor waiting until the last minute to cancel the game.

Senior linebacker Grant Stuard tweeted out a plea for UH and Baylor to find a way to reschedule this game since the Cougars were looking forward to playing their old rival for the first time since 1995.

It is currently unclear whether UH and Baylor will find a time to reschedule this game for later this season, but both programs have said they remain committed to playing a home-and-home series in the near future.

[email protected]

