UH classes, services go online as Beta rainfall hits Houston

Due to Tropical Storm Beta, the University will transition to remote operations, with classes shifting online and non-essential staff asked to work remotely.

All retail dining locations in the Student Center South will be closed. Cougar Woods Dining Commons, the Cougar Village Market and the University Lofts Market will remain open and operate under regular hours.

The Campus Store and University libraries will additionally be closed.

Brays Bayou and other areas around campus have seen heavy flooding as the tropical storm continues.

[email protected]