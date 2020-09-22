side bar
logo
Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Campus

UH classes, services go online as Beta rainfall hits Houston

By September 22, 2020

Due to Tropical Storm Beta, the University will transition to remote operations, with classes shifting online and non-essential staff asked to work remotely.

All retail dining locations in the Student Center South will be closed. Cougar Woods Dining Commons, the Cougar Village Market and the University Lofts Market will remain open and operate under regular hours.

The Campus Store and University libraries will additionally be closed.

Brays Bayou and other areas around campus have seen heavy flooding as the tropical storm continues.

[email protected]


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑