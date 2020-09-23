UH football’s game against North Texas canceled after Mean Green test positive for coronavirus

Houston has now had five regular season games canceled or postponed on them to start the 2020 season, with the latest being North Texas after the Mean Green had four positive tests, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

”We understand this COVID-related decision North Texas has made to not play Saturday’s game and appreciate the consistent dialogue with our program by UNT athletic director Wren Baker, his administration and medical staff during this week,” UH athletic director Chris Pezman said in a statement. “I am disappointed for our student-athletes who have continued to focus on competing this season and were ready to play this Saturday.

”We will continue to work to adjust our schedule with the hopes of playing as soon as we can.”

The Cougars had their game against the Baylor Bears canceled last Friday. Before that, their game against the Memphis Tigers was canceled, both due to each team being unable to field a team because of coronavirus guidelines.

Houston’s next game on the schedule is Oct. 8 against Tulane.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

[email protected]