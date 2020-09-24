Activities to keep up your fall spirit

Fall is finally here and with this “cooler” weather we’re having this week, I sense that everyone is very excited. So, grab your favorite pumpkin spiced cold brew, homemade or Starbucks, sit back and hear some fall trends for the upcoming season.

Just because most of us are in our homes or apartments doesn’t mean you can’t take part of your favorite fall traditions.

Bake

Since the start of quarantine/COVID-19, baking has become a hobby for many due to the extra time in hand. Take the skills you’ve gained since March and put them to the test and bake some yummy fall treats for you, your friends or family. I promise you, they will be very impressed.

Rewatch your favorite shows

Nothing else screams fall or autumn season like rewatching your favorite shows. I know for many, rewatching something familiar warms their hearts.

This year my go-to shows have been Gilmore Girls, On My Block, and a handful of others. What makes rewatching your “fall” shows even more fun is when one of your best friends finally starts watching your all-time favorite show.

Wear your favorite fall outfits

Everyone knows why so many get excited for fall, and it is definitely the clothes, sweaters, jeans, closed toed shoes and jackets. Anything that will keep you warm is a plus for cooler weather.

I know, most of us are still confined to our homes, most of the time, but that’s never stopped people from wearing their cute clothes around the house.

So wear your favorite fall outfit, have a nice warm cup of coffee and watch your favorite show or have a simple study day. I promise it makes the day 10 times better.

Spooky Season

I know things look different this year regarding the spooky season but excitement has not died down at all. There’s still movie night, going to a haunted location like Goatman’s Bridge in Denton, TX, shoutout to my Dallas folks.

You may have to get a little more creative this year but it is not impossible.

Get your FLU shots!!!

This is not a trend; this is a must with this sudden shift in weather and COVID-19 still around. Numerous places provide flu shots for free, especially college campuses.

I hope everyone enjoys their fall season. Happy autumn and stay safe.

