Students adjust to pandemic protocols on campus

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create change on campus, students have begun adjusting to procedures implemented to minimize coronavirus spread.

The University has emphasized that students must wear a face covering and practice social distancing in order to keep each other safe. The shift in operations begs the question: how do these changes affect students on a daily basis?

Students staying on campus found these safety guidelines to be expected and have grown comfortable with wearing a face covering and minimizing contact, as it has become part of the new social norm.

Health freshman Katia Chin feels comfortable walking around campus since she finds almost all students following the necessary safety protocols.

“I am currently living on campus and so far, I haven’t seen any student without their mask on,” Chin said. “I feel safe around other people on campus since everyone wears their mask and properly social distances.”

Although there are some students on campus who feel safe to walk around and attend in-person classes, there are others who don’t feel comfortable being on campus.

Exploratory studies freshman Nana-Yaa Wordie decided to stay at home for online classes due to the potential risk of students not properly social distancing.

“I actually got into an argument with this other UH student because she thinks it’s okay to go to parties in the middle of this pandemic,” Wordie said. “To keep everyone safe from COVID, students should only hang out in an outdoor setting while also practicing social distancing.”

Many students patiently await the day when things return to the way that they were at the start of 2020 and stress the importance of working together to decrease viral spread.

“We’re all in this situation together and no one wants to do this any longer, so it is important for everyone to continue following these safety guidelines,” Wordie said.

For more of The Cougar’s coronavirus coverage, click here.

[email protected]