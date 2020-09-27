UH men’s basketball gets big commit for 2021

The Cougars picked up a 2021 commitment from 6-foot-8-inch center Ja’Vier Francis, a four-star recruit according to Rivals, on Sunday afternoon.

“Their coaching staff was the first staff to recruit me hard,” Francis told 247 Sports. He is a three-star recruit on their site. “The way they play basketball perfectly fits the way I like to play.”

The Houston native, who transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida earlier this year, made his announcement on Twitter.

He averaged 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Westbury Christian High School during the 2019-20 season.

Francis chose UH over other American Athletic Conference schools, which were SMU and Tulsa.

The Cougars 2021 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the AAC according to 247 Sports, and has now moved up to No. 27 in the nation after Francis’ commitment.

