Postponed Houston-Memphis game rescheduled for Dec. 5

The football game between Houston and Memphis that was postponed earlier this season has been set for Dec. 5, the American Athletic Conference announced on Monday afternoon.

The kickoff time and network details will be announced at a later date.

The original meeting was going to take place on Sept. 18, but had to be rescheduled after the Tigers suffered a coronavirus outbreak that left them unable to field a team.

Since that postponement, the Cougars have had two additional games canceled, Baylor and North Texas, both due to coronavirus reasons.

Houston is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Oct. 8 against Tulane, and now has nine games total that it will try to play this season.

