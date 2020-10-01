UH climbs U.S News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings

The University has risen nine spots from previous years in the 2021 Best Colleges, according to the U.S News & World report released Sept. 14.

UH ranked No. 175 in education as well as received a top 50 ranking as a Top Performer for Social Mobility, and listed for Top Public Schools and Best Value Schools.

“I think that this gives UH the recognition it deserves as being a great public school in the Houston Area,” said health and human performance professor James KaDarrius.

Individual undergraduate programs were also acknowledged, which includes the Cullen College of Engineering ranked at No. 79, the C.T. Bauer College of Business as No. 81 overall and No. 58 in accounting. The Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship ranked in the top 15 programs.

“Once again, the University of Houston has proven itself to be a major player among top-ranked universities in the country,” said University President Renu Khator in a news release.

“The recognition that UH is fulfilling its mission of value and accessibility by producing successful graduates who are upwardly mobile, no matter the economic disadvantages they may have faced, is particularly meaningful,” Khator continued.

In previous years, rankings depended on schools’ reports on their applications such as tuition, financial aid policies, student body demographics and campus life.



The ranking now includes the average amount of accumulated federal loan debt among full-time student borrowers at graduation, as well as the percentage of full-time students in a graduating class who took out federal loans.

The University was ranked No. 60 for Graduate Indebtedness in the Best National Universities category.

“Having our programs recognized nationally year after year is a testament to the hard work of our faculty and staff to ensure student success at all levels,” said Provost Paula Myrick Short in the same news release.

“Our consistent high rankings also speak to the academic excellence that are a hallmark of our programs,” Short continued.

In the 2021 ranking, less weight was given to SAT and ACT scores, along with high school class standing and alumni giving rates. UH was also ranked for being a school with the greatest Campus Ethnic Diversity as well as A+ Schools for B Students.

“Working for a school that cares so deeply about education and their student body makes me feel like I am contributing to something greater,” KaDarrius said.



“I believe it is great for the university, I think they should wear it as a badge of pride.”

