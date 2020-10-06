The Cougar Reviews: Restaurants on, around campus

For students living on campus or those commuting throughout the week, the food found in the Student Centers can become very run of the mill. For a change of pace, there are other eateries around campus and in walking distance for students to visit that will be rated for The Cougar.

The Flying Dumpling

Located right across the street from the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, The Flying Dumpling is an Asian inspired restaurant that replaced the Fat Bao that was originally in that space. I’ve only been there once, but I got the pan fried chicken dumplings and the chicken bao for lunch. Overall, it wasn’t my favorite as everything was very dough-y and not what I expected. But maybe things would be slightly different in a pandemic-free world. 2/5 stars.

Azza Café

What used to be Café 101, located near University Lofts, is a Asian fusion restaurant with milk tea options. Usually, when I come here it’s to get the different kinds of boba, which I highly recommend, but the few times I have eaten here it has been okay. I’m not that big of a fan of the meat dishes they have, but the rice and soups are really good. 3.5/5 stars.

Pink’s Pizza

In that same little strip center across the way from the Lofts, Pink’s Pizza has a very sports bar vibe to it. This is where I came to watch games during the World Series and ate a slice there one time. It’s pretty expensive by the slice, but overall the actual pizza they have is pretty average itself. 3/5 stars.

McAlister’s

Located over by the Welcome Center, this is possibly my favorite spot on this list. I tried not to add many chains here, but I had to add this deli-inspired restaurant. I am really into sandwich and salad places, so it explains my McAlister’s fascination. I would originally eat at the one in my hometown a lot, so when I came to campus, I tried this one and loved it just as much. Great food and a great atmosphere, all without breaking a budget. 5/5 stars.

There are plenty of other walking places on and off campus to try, especially fast food chains such as Wendy’s, Pizza Hut, Bullritos, etc. But overall, these are the food options that could spice up a lunch or dinner around campus if you don’t want to eat at Student Center South again.

