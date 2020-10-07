The benefits of volunteering go beyond helping your community

The world is an extremely complicated place and humans largely contribute to its list of troubles. One large contribution is the making of man-made societies.

Because of our civilized societies, humans have unfortunately created many social and environmental issues. This makes it our duty to help maintain our planet and help those around us who may be suffering.

This brings in the idea of community service. Volunteering allows us to positively impact the world we live in as well as those who inhabit it, from humans to any type of living organism.

Community service also grants us the opportunity to learn more about ourselves as individuals and as a whole species. It allows us to grow and to help those around us grow too.

Community Benefits

Volunteering can be a great opportunity for people to give back to their communities, both environmentally and socially.

There is a great need in the world for helping others. This support can come in many forms; people constantly go to parks to pick up trash just as much as others volunteer to play music at hospitals to uplift others.

Community service can truly change the lives of many. Cleaning up the environment is just as beneficial and life changing as volunteering at an elderly home.

Overall, volunteering allows us to live in a cleaner, healthier world in which we can all co-exist in a happy and peaceful manner.

Personal Benefits

Although volunteering has numerous possible community benefits, there are just as many personal benefits that can come from it.

In addition to the obvious positive impact of helping others in need, whether at a food bank or at a shelter, volunteering also allows for multiple personal benefits, ranging from better mental health to discovering new passions and even potentially benefiting your career.

Volunteering gives people the opportunity to learn more about themselves and their passions through helping others and learning more about the world around them.

Participating in community service more often than not allows people to see things through different perspectives. This can allow for positive growth by examining new points of view at their own pace and in their own time.

An improvement in the state of your mental health is not uncommon when participating as a volunteer. This can come from the uplifting and optimistic feelings that arise when helping others and giving back.

Being surrounded with hope and positivity from the volunteering environment can be uplifting and crucial for bettering your mental health.

Because volunteering allows people to meet, it can be a great opportunity to make connections, business and personal, which can ultimately help people with their lives in the long run.



Through potentially benefiting their careers or simply allowing for new relationships to form, volunteering is a great social interaction.

Not only does volunteering allow you to give back to your community and help others, but it gives you the opportunity to meet new people, form new relationships and gain new passions.

One never knows how much of an impact they can make in someone else’s life, and volunteering ensures that the people around you and your community get the help and support that they need.

Kimberly Argueta is a political science freshman who can be reached at [email protected]