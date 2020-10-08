Live score: UH finally opens season vs. Tulane

The Houston football team, after suffering through five different cancellations and postponements to its schedule, finally kicked off the 2020 season against the Tulane Green Wave on Thursday afternoon.

Follow along with our live scoring updates as the game progresses:

Final: Houston 49, Tulane 31:

After falling in a early 17-point deficit, the Cougars outscored the Green Wave 42-7 to end the game. UH quarterback Clayton Tune finished with 319 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Receiver Marquez Stevenson led Houston with 118 receiving yards, a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return score.

Senior running back Kyle Porter led the Cougars with 57 rushing yards.

Fourth quarter (14:03) Houston 49, Tulane 31

After forcing another three-and-out, Houston got the ball back inside of Tulane’s territory, and it took them only two plays to capitalize on the great field positioning. Quarterback Clayton Tune is on fire in the second half. He threw a 41-yard bomb to receiver Marquez Stevenson.

Third quarter (0:46): Houston 42, Tulane 31

Running back Kyle Porter was able to cap off an eight-play, 60-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown rush. Tune set up the score by dropping a 26-yard dime to sophomore receiver Nathaniel Dell that put the Cougars down at the Green Wave one-yard line.

Third quarter (5:36): Houston 35, Tulane 31:

UH wide receiver Marquez Stevenson did not let the Green Wave hold the lead for long as he took the kickoff by Tulane and took it all the way to the house for a 97-yard return touchdown. Stevenson now has three career kickoff return scores.

Third quarter (5:53): Tulane 31, Houston 28:

The Tulane Green Wave answered Houston’s drive by going down the field and scoring themselves on an 8-yard catch by receiver Jha’Quan Jackson. The play was set up by a deep pass from Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt to receiver Deuce Watts for 40 yards that put Tulane at the Houston 36-yard line.

Third quarter (7:53): Houston 28, Tulane 24

The Cougars’ defense continues to put on a strong showing after holding the Tulane offense to another short drive and forcing it to punt on the Green Wave’s first drive of the second half.

Houston then took control and went on a 10-play, 57-yard drive that ended in a 3-yard rushing touchdown by senior halfback Mulbah Car.

Second quarter (3:53): Tulane 24, Houston 21:

Houston’s offense is beginning to find a rhythm after a sloppy and dreadful start. The Cougars were able to move down the field for 68 yards in 11 plays and capped it off with a 23-yard touchdown from quarterback Clayton Tune to freshman inside receiver Ke’Andre Street.

Second quarter (9:47 ): Tulane 24, Houston 14:

The Cougars were able to get one touchdown back by driving 75 yards and punching it into the end zone on a 1-yard run on the keeper by quarterback Clayton Tune. A key play on the drive was a 39-yard reception by junior receiver Tre’von Bradley that set up Houston at the Tulane three-yard line.

Second quarter (13:50): Tulane 24, Houston 7:

The Cougars continue to hurt themselves with turnovers. After a 17-yard reception from senior receiver Marquez Stevenson, he coughed up the ball, which the Green Wave were able to scoop up.

Tulane then went 50 yards to score a touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by freshman Michael Pratt.

First quarter (3:50): Tulane 17, Houston 7:

The Green Wave were able to march on a 10-play, 36-yard drive that stalled at Houston’s 22-yard line. Tulane attempted a quarterback-running back run option that resulted in a failed exchange fumble, but the Green Wave were able to recover.

Tulane scored on a 39-yard field goal by senior Merek Glover.

First quarter (9:23): Tulane 14, Houston 7:

The Tulane defense wrecks havoc again, sacking and forcing junior quarterback Clayton Tune to fumble, which was recovered by junior nose tackle Jeffrey Johnson for the TD.

First quarter (11:07): Houston 7, Tulane 7:

After the quick turnover, the Cougars were quickly able to bounce back and get the touchdown back on a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a five-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Mulbah Car.

First quarter (13:42): Tulane 7, Houston 0:

After getting into a fourth down situation in the first drive of the game, UH quarterback Clayton Tune threw a pressured pass that was intercepted by junior safety Macon Clark and returned for a touchdown.

