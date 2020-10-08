Strong offense launches UH to season-opening win over Tulane

Down 24-7 early in the second quarter things did not look good for UH, but the Cougars outscored Tulane 42-7 over the final 43:50 of the game to win their 2020 season opener 49-31 over the Green Wave Thursday night at TDECU Stadium.

It had been over 300 days since Houston had played a football game, and it showed early as the Cougars shook off the rust to begin the game.

The Cougar offense turned the ball over three times in the first quarter, including an interception returned for a touchdown and two fumbles, one of which was recovered in the end zone by Tulane for a touchdown.

As a result of cashing in off Houston’s turnovers, the Green Wave jumped out to an early 24-7 lead.

But the Cougar offense followed up a sloppy opening quarter by droving the ball 75 yards down the field on 10 plays, the drive capped off by junior quarterback Clayton Tune’s 1-yard rushing touchdown on fourth and goal.

After Tune’s touchdown, the momentum began to shift the Cougars way.

Houston’s defense held Tulane’s offense in check the rest of the half and Tune connected freshman receiver Ke’Andre Street for a 23-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter to cut the Cougars deficit to 24-21.

The second half was all Houston.

Offensively, the Cougars drove down the field at will, scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions of the second half.

Two of Houston’s second-half touchdowns were scored by senior wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, one of which was a 97-yard kickoff return.

Defensively, Houston’s line got constant pressure on Tulane’s quarterback, tallying a total of six sacks. The defense held the Green Wave offense to only seven second-half points.

Tune threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a score. Senior running backs Mulbah Car and Kyle Porter combined for 87 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Stevenson led the Cougars in receiving with five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Senior linebacker Grant Stuard led Houston with nine tackles. Senior defensive lineman Payton Turner added seven tackles, two of which were sacks.

