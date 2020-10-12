The Opposition: A look at BYU as the battle of the Cougars approaches

The UH football team had a successful opening-week against Tulane, defeating the Green Wave 49-31, but now the attention turns to No. 14 BYU, which Houston will host on Friday night at TDECU Stadium.

The Houston Cougars (1-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) and BYU Cougars (4-0) will meet for only the third time all-time. BYU has taken both of the previous meetings. The last time these two programs met was in 2014, which was a 33-25 victory for BYU in Utah.

Here is a look at BYU entering Friday’s meeting:

BYU’s season so far

BYU is coming off a 27-20 win over UT-San Antonio on Saturday.

Junior quarterback Zach Wilson threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for an additional score. Sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier led the Cougars on the ground with 116 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own.

The game against UTSA was the first contest this season in which BYU did not win by double-digits. In its season opener, BYU dominated another AAC team, Navy, 55-3. The Cougars have also defeated Troy and Louisiana Tech.

What to watch for

Wilson has only thrown one interception in four games this season. He has thrown eight touchdowns and rushed for six. The multi-dimensional quarterback is averaging 310 passing and 15 rushing yards per contest.

Allgeier has scored four rushing touchdowns for the Cougars, and he is averaging a little over 97 yards per game.

Wilson’s No. 1 receiving target has been junior wideout Gunner Romney, who has caught 20 passes for 453 yards. Not far behind is junior receiver Dax Milne, who has caught 24 passes for 366 yards. BYU has had a 100-yard receiver in all four of its games this season.

Where to watch

For the second straight week to start the season, Houston will play at TDECU Stadium when the game kicks off at 8:30 p.m. and will be allowing only 25 percent capacity in the stands.

The game will be shown on ESPN and will also be able to be heard on KPRC 950 AM.

