Kickoff time and network details set for UCF vs. UH game

The American Athletic Conference just announced that the Cougars Oct. 31 game against UCF, which will take place at TDECU Stadium, will kickoff at 1 p.m.

The game can be streamed on ESPN Plus and can also be heard on KPRC 950 AM, with the pregames show hosted by Matt Thomas beginning at noon.

[email protected]