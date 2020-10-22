UH opens early voting poll on campus for general election

This year, UH is hosting early voting for three weeks instead of the standard one week. Early voting for UH students and staff began Tuesday, Oct. 13 and will be available until Friday, Oct. 30 at the Student Center South on the second floor in rooms 220B, 220D and 220F.

“I feel it’s a great way for students to feel they’re making an impact,” said accounting and finance junior Ryan Hamilton. “It’s on campus so it’s where we already are everyday, so it’s easier and more convenient for us to take part and act with our rights, not just as students but as people.”

According to a press release published by the University, UH has taken the necessary precautions at voting locations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect students and staff.

Although students have this polling facility available, some are still trying to figure out the logistics of voting from campus.

“I don’t really have a concern with voting in this county,” said pre-med junior Princess Okoye. “It’s just that I’m registered for a different county and the process of signing up for an address change and everything is a lot, so I’m more concerned with the mail-in voting,”

For students and staff looking to vote on Nov. 3, voting will be held at TDECU Stadium at the Club Level Entrance, located on the south side of the stadium. Free parking will be available in Lot 12A on Wheeler Avenue at Scott Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The selection of TDECU was made after a group of student leaders voiced concerns about the ability for students to social distance on Election Day given the history of long lines particular to that day,” said UH Governmental Relations vice president Jason Smith in the same press release.

“The TDECU Stadium Club was determined to be a viable option given that voters could line up outdoors in the concourse of the stadium, but still be under cover in case of rain, heat or other weather issues,” Smith continued.

“I think that the difference voting at UH is amazingly different than the experience that a lot of students had voting at Texas Southern during the midterm elections,” said journalism junior Sharae Corbin.

“There was major voter suppression over there and everything at UH has gone very smoothly.”

